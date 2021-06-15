Insider Buying: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Director Acquires 9,078 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 1,201,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,560. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gimbel Daniel Scott grew its holdings in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in California Resources by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

