Insider Buying: CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Acquires 4,600 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,478. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

