Insider Buying: Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Insider Buys 157 Shares of Stock

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) insider David Fletcher bought 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £113.04 ($147.69).

RNEW stock opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

