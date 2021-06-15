Insider Buying: Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX:ECT) Insider Buys 18,750,000 Shares of Stock

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX:ECT) insider Ashley Moore purchased 18,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About Environmental Clean Technologies

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited invests in, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies in the environmental and energy industries in Australia. Its technologies include Coldry, a method to dewater brown coal and transform this resource into a black coal equivalent; and HydroMOR, a process for producing iron product from low-rank coal with brown coal and iron oxide bearing material, such as mill scale, nickel tailings, and high or low-grade iron ore.

