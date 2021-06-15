Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires 1,290 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Deborah Diaz acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $20,007.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,627.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FRST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $384.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,684,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $10,119,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

