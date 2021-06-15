Insider Buying: Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX:TAR) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX:TAR) insider Paul Cronin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

Taruga Minerals Company Profile

Taruga Minerals Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lithium, and base metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yagahong North project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Torrens iron-oxide-copper-gold project situated in the Gawler Craton, South Australia; and the Flinders project, which covers an area of approximately 647 square kilometers located in the north of Port Augusta, South Australia.

