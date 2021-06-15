Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 1,393,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,586. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

