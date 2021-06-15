Insider Selling: ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Sells 29,558 Shares of Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASC stock traded down GBX 138.63 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,927.37 ($64.38). 342,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,349. The company has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,102.80. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,028 ($39.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

