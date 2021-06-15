Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells 4,355 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Corie S. Barry sold 64 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $7,791.36.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.91. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.37 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

