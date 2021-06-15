Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

