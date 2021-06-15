Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 1,062,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

