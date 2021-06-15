Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 108,924 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -84.66. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $40,076,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

