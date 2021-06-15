Insider Selling: Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Sells 89,648 Shares of Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,330,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

