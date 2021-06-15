Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

