Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,503. The company has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

