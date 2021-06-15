Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.62. 1,065,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,576. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

