Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells 735 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $5,125,649.00.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.34. 2,313,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.