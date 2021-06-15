Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 705,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
