Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 705,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

