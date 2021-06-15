Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at $31,152,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.
DIOD traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 132,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
