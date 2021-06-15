Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at $31,152,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.

DIOD traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 132,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

