Insider Selling: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells 39,864 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70.

TSE:EFN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.83. 467,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,998. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$9.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0322375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

