Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul D. Hinnenkamp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

