Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $927,237.12.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 518,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,126. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Funko by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

