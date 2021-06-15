Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $927,237.12.
NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 518,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,126. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Funko by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.