Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells 192,986 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Tsien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Motors alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55.

Shares of GM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. 10,679,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,322,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 154.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.