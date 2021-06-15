Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Sells 438,710 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 438,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $11,761,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,412,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,865,183.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LESL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,965. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.8% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

