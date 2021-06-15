Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells 13,505,650 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,965. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

