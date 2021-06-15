Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $418,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,417.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.