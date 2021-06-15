Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $418,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,417.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Liberty Global stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
