Insider Selling: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Sells 36,616 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,517,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,332. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 197,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,481,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

