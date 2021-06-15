Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 444,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 142,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.