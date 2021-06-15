Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 8,742 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44.

On Monday, March 22nd, Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97.

NYSE PINS traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,464,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892,311. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 137.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4,185.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 27.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

