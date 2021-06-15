Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 509,467 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,706,275.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 28.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,320 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 57.4% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 160,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

