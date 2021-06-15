Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells 18,900 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,424. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,962,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

