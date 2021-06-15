Insider Selling: Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Director Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$292,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at C$897,639.80.

SW stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.95. 32,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.54. The stock has a market cap of C$735.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.28 and a 52 week high of C$28.23.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.