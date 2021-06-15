Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 88,015 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,259,075.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,959,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,216,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of -97.31 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

