Insider Selling: Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Sells 28,301 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) insider Michelle Motion sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £46,696.65 ($61,009.47).

Michelle Motion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Michelle Motion purchased 13,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Springfield Properties stock traded up GBX 2.52 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 167.52 ($2.19). 75,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Springfield Properties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.56. The firm has a market cap of £171.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

