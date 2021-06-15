Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,275 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $334,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 372,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,866. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.53 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.