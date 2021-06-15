Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 17,532 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96.
- On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39.
NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 949,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,778. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $17.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in SunOpta by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after buying an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
