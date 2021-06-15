Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 17,532 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39.

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 949,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,778. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in SunOpta by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after buying an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

