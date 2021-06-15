Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 9,158 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VCRA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 117,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.23 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.