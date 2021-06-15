Insight Protocol Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $148,782.07 and $63,110.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.00767371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.36 or 0.07779459 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

