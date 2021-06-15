Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.89 million and $42,466.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00781037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,668,027 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

