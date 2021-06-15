Insula Hits Market Capitalization of $624,847.25 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Insula has a total market cap of $624,847.25 and approximately $64.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00154769 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.26 or 0.00640520 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,743 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

