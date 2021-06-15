InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $16.88 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003728 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00150350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00182672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00978964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,181.23 or 0.99986300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

