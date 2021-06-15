Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-2.930 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. 208,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

