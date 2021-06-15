Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $230,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.30. 64,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.