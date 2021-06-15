InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. 6,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

