International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.46. The company had a trading volume of 51,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,290. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.65. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

