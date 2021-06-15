International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 468,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,767. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

