Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

INTU traded down $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $478.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

