Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-1.600 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $465.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.26 on Tuesday, reaching $470.71. 1,349,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $478.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.
In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
