Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-1.600 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.26 on Tuesday, reaching $470.71. 1,349,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $478.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.