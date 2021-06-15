Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Trimmed by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 186,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $872.79 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

