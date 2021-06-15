Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 8,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 116,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62.

